Kriti Sanon Has An Interesting Take On An All-White Look

Rashmi Bhosale Jun . 13 . 2017
Kriti Sanon is on a roll with her fashion style, slaying it like a pro. Today at the Lakmé Fashion Week’s model auditions, she wisely chooses to go with the serene white colour.

Celebrity stylist Sukriti Grover selects this deconstructed racer back jacket and pleated trousers from Chola The Label and a vest from H&M for a unique look. She styles the all-white look with minimal accessories from Minerali and Bansri Jewelry. It’s all in the details as she flaunts a white manicure too.

Her makeup is on point as celebrity makeup artist Adrian Jacobs keeps it simple along with a dark pout. Celebrity hairstylist Aasif Ahmed gives her soft waves that go perfectly with the outfit.

Go for a power-packed look with these pants here:

8
