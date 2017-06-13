Looks Like Sonam Kapoor & Kriti Sanon Almost Bought The Same Outfit

Sanaa Shah Jun . 13 . 2017

Masaba Gupta has been our favourite designer when it comes to printed apparel. We love that her clothes are extremely wearable and can be dressed up or down to any occasion. We recently spotted Sonam Kapoor and Kriti Sanon wearing her creations from the same collection. Sonam opted for a black polka printed maxi, layered with a cape in white. Kirti, on the other hand, wore a black dress with a white panel having a scalloped hem.

Kriti Keeping it Kool in @houseofmasaba for #raabta

A post shared by Masabs (@masabagupta) on

While both wore similar clothes, Sonam’s look was styled with a casual approach while Kriti’s was dressed up. We love clothes that can be worn in multiple ways and for different occasions.

Looking for a polka dotted bag to match your Masaba outfit?

