Priyanka Chopra’s Harem Jumpsuit Is A Wardrobe Necessity

Natasha Patel Jun . 13 . 2017

Rarely do we ever get to see Priyanka Chopra wear the absolute basics. But even when she does, she seems to rock it out like no other. While in Mumbai, the Baywatch star wore the comfiest and coolest outfit for a night of caught-up with stylist Ami Patel and some friends.

Last night chilling with the team @priyankachopra in @431_88 #easy #chiller #metime #forachange

A post shared by Ami Patel (@stylebyami) on

The jumpsuit is also available in this beautiful yellow.

Are you loving her look as much as we are?

For a similar look check this out: 

