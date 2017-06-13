Salman Khan Finally Speaks About His Next Film And It’s No, It’s Not ABCD3!

Rumours were rife that Salman Khan was going to star in Remo D’Souza‘s hit franchise ABCD3 but those have now been put the rest. The filmmaker recently spoke about how he’s doing a film with the superstar but it’s a completely different film – where Sallu will be seen playing a father to a 9 year old. And guess what? He’s going to have to do a whole load of dancing!

He opened up on his next to DNA.

I think I am lucking out with scripts right now. My next is action film — Tiger Zinda Hai. Then I have a superb script as a dancer, in which I have the most incredible character of a father to a nine-year-old. It is a different kind of a film. He doesn’t want to be a dancer, but his daughter is a dancer and she falls ill and she enrolls his name into the competition. He had promised his dead wife that whatever the little girl wants, he will fulfill. So, he says, ‘my daughter wants it, I am going to dance properly.

Aww! That sounds like such a sweet story and it’s going to be nice to see Salman dance again!