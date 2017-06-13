The Lip Glosses Every Girl Will Want In Her Makeup Vanity

@Brittsully knows that nothing says #summer quite like a pop of luminous colour on the cheeks! She created this lustrous look on @cristalserranoo with a sweep of our Luminous Blush in Snapdragon. #Repost A post shared by beccacosmetics (@beccacosmetics) on Jun 11, 2017 at 7:06pm PDT

Highlighting your cheekbones is so passé. It’s time to start getting your lips looking as glam. Recently we’ve come across kaleidoscopic-like liquid lip glosses that give you both; the shimmery highlight and the flattering finish. Oh, and you’ll always be the one standing out from the crowd… Who can say no to that? Now these are the most recent and beautiful glosses to feast your eyes on:

BECCA’s Liquid Crystal Glow Glosses

Giving your lips a multi-dimensional finish (apart from the Goddess-like glow), these glosses also include ingredients that keeps one’s lips soft and smooth.

The shades range from a soft peach with a rose gold tint to a lavender chrome with an aquamarine reflect, to four other gemstone-like shades.

Next on our lust list is…

Huda Beauty’s Lip Strobe

Lip Strobes just became a thing, people!

The best part is that they’re multi-functional. Huda recently mentioned on her Snapchat that one can wear them as a gloss, a lip topper, or you can just swipe it on and then blot it for a matte effect.

It’s available in 12 glistening shades…

