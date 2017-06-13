The Lip Glosses Every Girl Will Want In Her Makeup Vanity

Highlighting your cheekbones is so passé. It’s time to start getting your lips looking as glam. Recently we’ve come across kaleidoscopic-like liquid lip glosses that give you both; the shimmery highlight and the flattering finish. Oh, and you’ll always be the one standing out from the crowd… Who can say no to that? Now these are the most recent and beautiful glosses to feast your eyes on:
BECCA’s Liquid Crystal Glow Glosses
Giving your lips a multi-dimensional finish (apart from the Goddess-like glow), these glosses also include ingredients that keeps one’s lips soft and smooth.
Catch the light with your lips when you drench them in the kaleidoscopic glow of our NEW Liquid Crystal Glow Glosses! Each unique shade features a blend of pearls that creates a multi-dimensional finish that looks gorgeous on all skin tones! 🌈💫 Coming to @Sephora and BECCACosmetics.com next week! Check out our Instagram Story to see them in action. Shades shown (L-R): Pearl X Gold, Rose Quartz X Seashell, Champagne Dream X Belini, Opal X Jade, Amethyst X Geode and Topaz X Gilt.
The shades range from a soft peach with a rose gold tint to a lavender chrome with an aquamarine reflect, to four other gemstone-like shades.
Shop our NEW Liquid Crystal Glow Glosses NOW by searching 'BECCA Glow Gloss' on the @Sephora mobile app! Inspired by raw gemstones melted into liquid form, the kaleidoscopic pearls found in our unique glosses catch the light with a metamorphic finish to take any lip look to the next level 🌈💫 Shades shown (from wrist out): #BECCAGlowGloss in Pearl X Gold, Rose Quartz X Seashell, Champagne Dream X Belini, Opal X Jade, Amethyst X Geode and Topaz X Gilt.
Next on our lust list is…
Huda Beauty’s Lip Strobe
Lip Strobes just became a thing, people!
The best part is that they’re multi-functional. Huda recently mentioned on her Snapchat that one can wear them as a gloss, a lip topper, or you can just swipe it on and then blot it for a matte effect.
It’s available in 12 glistening shades…
Which gloss are you lusting after? Leave us a comment below with a lipstick emoji!