This Bollywood Legend Is Soon Going To Get Her Wax Figure At Madame Tussauds

Sukriti Gumber Jun . 13 . 2017

After Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai, Katrina KaifHrithik Roshan and Sachin Tendulkar – another Indian legend has joined the coveted list of people who have wax statues at Madame Tussauds. Asha Bhosle will be the first Indian singer to join the icons at the prestigious wax museum.

The statue will be showcased at the museum’s Delhi branch. It will be reportedly displayed in the Bollywood music zone along with other leading singers, where the fans can sing and perform with their favourite stars’ statue.

How amazing!

