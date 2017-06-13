TV Actress Kritika Chaudhary Found Dead In Her Apartment

TV actress Kritika Chaudhary was found dead in her apartment in Andheri last night. She had done a small role in Ekta Kapoor‘s show Parichay-Nayee Zindagi Ke Sapno Ka and was later seen with Kangana Ranaut in Rajjo.

While the police investigation has started, reports suggest that she has been dead for over three days. The police is suspicious of a murder as the apartment door was reportedly locked from the outside. Her decomposed body was found by the police after neighbours complained of a fowl smell coming from her apartment – but as the AC was switched on, it was too late. The body has now been sent for autopsy.

Kritika hails from Haridwar an shifted to Mumbai to make a name for herself in the showbiz.