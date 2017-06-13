TV Actress Kritika Chaudhary Found Dead In Her Apartment

Sukriti Gumber Jun . 13 . 2017

TV actress Kritika Chaudhary was found dead in her apartment in Andheri last night. She had done a small role in Ekta Kapoor‘s show Parichay-Nayee Zindagi Ke Sapno Ka and was later seen with Kangana Ranaut in Rajjo.

While the police investigation has started, reports suggest that she has been dead for over three days. The police is suspicious of a murder as the apartment door was reportedly locked from the outside. Her decomposed body was found by the police after neighbours complained of a fowl smell coming from her apartment – but as the AC was switched on, it was too late. The body has now been sent for autopsy.

Kritika hails from Haridwar an shifted to Mumbai to make a name for herself in the showbiz.

0
TAGS
Kritika Chaudhary
COMMENTS
More Television

Television

Diandra Soares Just Released A Strongly Worded Message About Katrina Kaif & Beauty Standards
Jun . 12 . 2017
16

Television

This Popular TV Actress Was Robbed In Istanbul!
Jun . 12 . 2017
6

Television

Fan Faints And Slits Her Wrist For Aly Goni
Jun . 9 . 2017
33

Television

PHOTO: Shweta Tiwari Just Shared An Adorable Photo Of Her Baby Boy
Jun . 9 . 2017
24
Karishma Tanna | Instagram: karishmatanna

Television

Rumour Has It: Karishma Tanna Is Dating This TV Hottie
Jun . 8 . 2017
68

Television

OMG! Dr. Mashoor Gulati AKA Sunil Grover Is Back!
Jun . 8 . 2017
46

Television

This Popular TV Couple Has Moved To A Hotel - Here's Why!
Jun . 8 . 2017
5

Television

PHOTOS: This Popular TV Actress Is Looking Smoking' Hot In A Bikini
Jun . 7 . 2017
3

Television

Shweta Tiwari Just Shared The Most Adorable Photo Of Her Daughter And Baby Boy
Jun . 7 . 2017
15

Television

Kritika Kamra Is Dating This Hottie!
Jun . 7 . 2017
34

Television

Here Are The Final 4 Jodis Of Nach Baliye 8!
Jun . 7 . 2017
36

Television

Aww! Bani J Just Shared The Sweetest Photo With Her Boyfriend Yuvraj Thakur
Jun . 7 . 2017
32
VIEW MORE