Woah! Deepika Padukone Just Signed Her Second Hollywood Film

Divya Rao Jun . 13 . 2017
Deepika Padukone
Deepika Padukone. Dress by Johanna Ortiz

Deepika Padukone has been ruling the roost for a while now – both in Bollywood and Hollywood. She debuted with xXx: The Xander Cage earlier this year opposite Vin Diesel and was greatly appreciated for her performance. And how can we forget how incredibly hot she looked in the film!

While she’s now finishing shooting for Padmavati, we just got news that DP has signed her second film! Wondering which one? She’s starring in the next xXx franchise – xXx 4! The film’s director D. J. Caruso confirmed the news on Twitter when a fan asked asked him if DP is on board too, and he replied saying “oh yes!”

YAYAYAY! Are you looking forward to this one?

