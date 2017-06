Pooja Hegde

Pooja Hegde was spotted exiting the Mumbai airport flaunting a comfy and stylish OOTD. She was wearing black leggings paired with a simple ripped sweater. It was a basic grey puller but, that ripped effect made quite a statement. She upgraded this look by styling it with silver glazed sneakers and Gucci sunglasses.

Pooja Hegde

She looked stylish and we’re totally digging this puller.

Want similar silver sneaker?