What’s the first image that comes to your mind when you hear the word Pari? You think of something angelic, something sweet? Well… Anushka Sharma is about to change that image for you! The actress just shared the first look of her next venture Pari and it’ll haunt you.

Pari…First Look @officialcsfilms @kriarj.entertainment #paramspeak #PariFirstLook A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) on Jun 12, 2017 at 8:55pm PDT

Incredible right?! We almost didn’t recognise her there. She’s co-producing the film and is starring in it too. We can’t wait to find out more.