You Can Easily Wear Priyanka Chopra’s Chic Airport Style To A Dinner Date

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra is our globetrotting fashionista and has the best jet-setting style we have seen. We spotted her at the airport sporting a look that we think can easily transition to a date night.

She wore a lacy black dress that would definitely be a stunner if worn as is. But she amped up the ensemble by throwing on an uber-cool denim jacket over her shoulders. She accessorised the look with a grey Givenchy bag, black strappy sandals and white brimmed sunnies. The casual beauty look with a top knot gave it the comfort vibes.

It definitely is a really chic travel look but we have an inkling that we can carry such look even for a dinner date with bae. Don’t you think so?

Get her whole look here:

