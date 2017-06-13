You’ll Go Back To Basics After Seeing Shilpa Shetty’s Style

Rashmi Bhosale Jun . 13 . 2017
Shilpa Shetty
Shilpa Shetty Kundra

Shilpa Shetty Kundra is our go-to style guru for our an OOTD inspiration. Recently, we spotted her wearing a casual attire with the basic combo of a white top and jeans.

Shilpa Shetty
Shilpa Shetty Kundra

What we loved about the look is that we can easily find these basics in our closet and take the style inspo from her. She wore a pretty cami top with ripped jeans and styled the outfit with a multi-sling, metallic shoulder bag. She added on a chunky watch, beige heels and sunnies to complete the look. Isn’t this get-up just perfect to do your everyday errands in?

Shilpa Shetty
Shilpa Shetty Kundra

To sport the look, get a metallic bag similar to hers here:

11
TAGS
celebrity fashion Celebrity Spotting celebrity style Shilpa Shetty Shilpa Shetty Kundra
