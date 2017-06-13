You’ll Go Back To Basics After Seeing Shilpa Shetty’s Style

Shilpa Shetty Kundra is our go-to style guru for our an OOTD inspiration. Recently, we spotted her wearing a casual attire with the basic combo of a white top and jeans.
What we loved about the look is that we can easily find these basics in our closet and take the style inspo from her. She wore a pretty cami top with ripped jeans and styled the outfit with a multi-sling, metallic shoulder bag. She added on a chunky watch, beige heels and sunnies to complete the look. Isn’t this get-up just perfect to do your everyday errands in?