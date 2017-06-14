Here Are 5 Super Hot Photos Of Amy Jackson

Divya Rao Jun . 14 . 2017

It’s Wednesday and you know what that means – #WomanCrushWednesday! And our woman crush for the week is Amy Jackson! She’s sweet, she’s hot and she’s got that incredible British accent.

Here are 5 of her best photos.

Summer Lovin’ 💙 | wearing my @biondilondon bikini

A post shared by Amy Jackson (@iamamyjackson) on

F*ck Tiffanys, breakfast at Lily’s is the one 💎💎💎 in #ravenjewelz

A post shared by Amy Jackson (@iamamyjackson) on

Food and a pamper night, ready for the studio tomorrow 🍝💆🏻

A post shared by Amy Jackson (@iamamyjackson) on

Hot damn, Amy!

