“I Have Decided To See To It That He Does Not Get Married A Third Time” – Salman Khan On Aamir Khan

Divya Rao Jun . 14 . 2017
Salman Khan, Aamir Khan
Salman Khan, Aamir Khan

Salman Khan and Aamir Khan have always had a strong bromance going right from the days of their first movie together and often have hilarious things to say about each other. Salman, who is known to have a great sense of humour was recently at a press conference where he was reminded about Aamir’s comment that he’d tie Salman’s hands and feet to get him married.

According to DNA, here’s what Salman quickly said,

Yes, I have read somewhere that Aamir wants to make me get married and is read to tie my hands and feet. I can only retort that I have also decided to tie his hands and feet to see to it that he does not get married a third time in his life.

Hahahaha!

2
TAGS
Aamir Khan Salman Khan
Related Stories
Salman Khan

Bollywood

Photos: Salman Khan Spotted Catching A Rickshaw Last Night
Jun . 14 . 2017
9

Bollywood

Salman Khan Finally Speaks About His Next Film And It's No, It's Not ABCD3!
Jun . 13 . 2017
8

Bollywood

Here's What Happened When A Fan Snuck Into Salman Khan's Building
Jun . 12 . 2017
18
Salman Khan and Vivek Oberoi

Bollywood

Oooh! Guess What Vivek Oberoi Wants To Steal From Salman Khan?
Jun . 9 . 2017
16

Bollywood

This Actor Changed His Lifestyle Completely After Salman Khan Called Him A 'Fat Cow'
Jun . 8 . 2017
16

Bollywood

Guess Who Had An Ice-Cream Competition With Salman Khan!
Jun . 7 . 2017
69
Aamir Khan
Kamal Haasan

Bollywood

Ouch! Did Kamal Hassan Just Take A Dig At Aamir Khan?
May . 26 . 2017
10

Bollywood

Fatima Sana Shaikh Reacts To Playing Aamir Khan's Lover In Her Next Film
May . 9 . 2017
17

Bollywood

Confirmed! This Actress Has Been Cast In Thugs Of Hindostan!
May . 5 . 2017
11

Bollywood

Photo Alert: Aamir Khan Does Not Look Like This Anymore!
May . 2 . 2017
12

Bollywood

Aamir Khan Has This Rather Weird Clause In His Contract
Apr . 17 . 2017
9

Bollywood

Dangal's Fatima Sana Shaikh Looks Unrecognizable In This New Photo
Apr . 15 . 2017
46
COMMENTS
More Bollywood

Bollywood

Photos: Radhika Apte's Dreamy Tuscan Holiday
Jun . 14 . 2017
1
Amy Jackson

Bollywood

Here Are 5 Super Hot Photos Of Amy Jackson
Jun . 14 . 2017
1
Deepika Padukone

Bollywood

Wow! Check Out Deepika Padukone As Wonder Woman
Jun . 14 . 2017
3

Bollywood

Check Out Anurag Kashyap's Romantic Instagram Posts With His Lady Love!
Jun . 14 . 2017
2

Bollywood

Here's Why Vivek Oberoi Will Not Do Sex Comedies Again
Jun . 14 . 2017
2

Bollywood

Photos: Kajol & Ajay Devgn's Daughter Nysa Looks Super Cute At The Airport!
Jun . 14 . 2017
25

Bollywood

Photos: Salman Khan Spotted Catching A Rickshaw Last Night
Jun . 14 . 2017
9

Bollywood

Shah Rukh Khan Just Posted This Adorable Photo Of Abram On Twitter
Jun . 14 . 2017
9

Bollywood

Here's Why Ranbir Kapoor Won't Produce Any Film After Jagga Jasoos
Jun . 14 . 2017
4

Bollywood

Here's What Shah Rukh Khan Has To Say About Anushka Sharma's Boyfriend Virat Kohli
Jun . 14 . 2017
19

Bollywood

20 Photos Of Sara Ali Khan & Jhanvi Kapoor That Prove They're Ready To Rock Bollywood
Jun . 13 . 2017
4

Bollywood

This Bollywood Legend Is Soon Going To Get Her Wax Figure At Madame Tussauds
Jun . 13 . 2017
6
VIEW MORE