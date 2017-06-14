“I Have Decided To See To It That He Does Not Get Married A Third Time” – Salman Khan On Aamir Khan

Salman Khan, Aamir Khan

Salman Khan and Aamir Khan have always had a strong bromance going right from the days of their first movie together and often have hilarious things to say about each other. Salman, who is known to have a great sense of humour was recently at a press conference where he was reminded about Aamir’s comment that he’d tie Salman’s hands and feet to get him married.

According to DNA, here’s what Salman quickly said,

Yes, I have read somewhere that Aamir wants to make me get married and is read to tie my hands and feet. I can only retort that I have also decided to tie his hands and feet to see to it that he does not get married a third time in his life.

