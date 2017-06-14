Here’s Why Vivek Oberoi Will Not Do Sex Comedies Again

Divya Rao Jun . 14 . 2017
Vivek Oberoi
Vivek Oberoi

Vivek Oberoi is infamous for his Masti series. I still remember how amazing Masti was but it seemed like they started to lose the plot with each passing sequel. Ahead of his upcoming film Bank Chor, Vivek spoke to DNA about why he won’t do adult comedies from now on, like his co-star Riteish Deshmukh.

The Masti series was the only outing I had in that space. I used to call Riteish ‘daddu’ because he was the Dadasaheb of adult comedies. You name the adult comedy brand, and he has been a part of it. I think for him it was a big conscious decision to split away from that space and image, as he had done so much of it that he was tired. Adult comedies were never much of my repertoire. I’m not a hypocrite. If I have done a film, I have done it knowingly and unabashedly. However, what I am right now, I don’t know if I will do adult comedies ever again because that was a phase.

This seems like a good decision tbh. But we’re really looking forward to see him and Riteish reunite in Bank Chor because the trailer’s looking like too much fun!

