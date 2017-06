Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif couldn’t have chosen a better time to bust out in her summertime florals. With her promotions going on, we spotted her in a navy, white and red frill dress looking as fresh as a daisy.

Katrina Kaif

She paired the outfit with white sneakers for a casual, cool-girl look.

MMStyleTip: You can pair it with a denim jacket or a windcheater and an oversized tote.

For similar dresses: