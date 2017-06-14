Sonakshi Sinha Can’t Get More Fierce Than This

Sonakshi Sinha is our fashion ninja, who always has a power-packed look to offer. She did it again and we don’t think she can get any more fierce than this.

Celebrity stylist Mohit Rai goes all out with this glamorous ensemble from Falguni and Shane Peacock. It is a stunning dress with an edgy neck-strap style that gives us the art deco vibes with green sequin details. He styles the look with statement earrings from Outhouse and keeps it simple with the clear-strap heels from Intoto.

Celebrity makeup artist Nileysh Parmar amps up the look with intense golden smoky eyes, and celebrity hairstylist Sheetal Khan gives her a ninja-style high ponytail braid to complete the look.

😍😍😍 @aslisona #MRstyles #sonakshisinha #teammrstyles #celebstyle #stylefile #falguniandshanepeacock A post shared by Mohit Rai (@mohitrai) on Jun 13, 2017 at 5:19am PDT

What do you think about this glam-packed look? Let us know in the comments below.

Get those clear-strap heels just like hers here: