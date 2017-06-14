Sridevi’s Desi Style Is Perfect For A Monsoon Wedding

Sanaa Shah Jun . 14 . 2017
Sridevi was spotted on the sets of Jhalak Dikhhala Ja promoting her new movie Maa. We loved how she looked super classy in a very simple sari. Wearing a plain silk sari embellished with subtle gold border she opted for a contrasting brocade blouse in purple. With her hair tied in a low bun styled with flowers, she accessorised her look with a jadau choker and ear studs.

We love how that brocade blouse upgraded her simple sari so well that it could be worn for any occasion. Also, that bindi added perfect finishing touches to her desi look.

