The Ska Vengers And Their Super-Massive European Summer

The Ska Vengers | Photo Credit: Zacharie Rabehi

When Delhi based ska-punk band, The Ska Vengers aren’t crammed in a car eating a big ol’ bowl of puddin’, they’re usually found, suited up and setting the stage ablaze with their unique blend of politically charged psychedelic ska music.

Ska is a style of music that combines elements of reggae, rocksteady and dub with American jazz and RnB. Groovy basslines, edgy ‘skanking’ guitar riffs, large horn sections and simple and memorable choruses with a social message is what this genre is all about. And it’s exactly what The Ska Vengers have always been about.

The Ska Vengers (L-R: Tony, Nikhil, Taru, Samara, Chaitanya & Stefan) | Photo Credit: Zacharie Rabehi

The six core members of – Stefan “Flexi K” Kaye (on Keys, Percussions, Theremin, Backing Vocals), “The Late” Nikhil Vasudevan (on Drums, Backing Vocals), Tony Guinard (on Bass Guitar, Backing Vocals), Chaitanya “Chazz” Bhalla (on Guitars), Delhi Sultanate/ Taru Dalmia (on Lead Vocals) and Begum X/Samara Chopra (on Lead Vocals) – are superstars on-stage and each bring their own distinctive (read: eccentric) style to every song they’ve written and recorded.

<a href="http://theskavengers.bandcamp.com/album/xx-2">XX by The Ska Vengers</a>

This hard-working motley crew has been at it since 2009 and they’ve consistently been featured on the main stages of literally ALL homegrown music festivals and gig venues in the country. Now they’re all set to pack up and take their signature fire and energy to some more of the biggest festivals in Europe and the UK this year. Scroll through to see the big-ticket spots they’re hitting up.

Exit Glastonbury Festival 2017 Glade Stage Glastonbury Festival 2017 Shangri-Hell Stage Once Upon A Time In The West Festival 2017 Secret Garden Party 2017 Camp Bestival 2017 Caravanserai Stage Womad Festival 2017 Wilderness Festival 2017 Boomtown Festival 2017 Mayfair stage Boomtown Festival 2017 Chinatown stage Bestival 2017

They’ve also lined up shows at some legendary venues in London, Kent, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Newcastle, Bristol and Belgium on their 30 date, 3 month long Summer Tour.

The Ska Vengers UK/Europe Summer Tour 2017

This comes as a natural follow up to their 2016 Tour of the UK, highlights from which can be seen in this cool-aid recap video below, released by the band and produced by their management label, Urban Beat Project. It perfectly captures their vibe and intensity, we think.

I am and always have been a concert and festival junkie and I’ve had the pleasure of watching them smash several stages in my lifetime. Never have they ever disappointed. They’re ALWAYS refreshing, fiesty, high on energy and will get you dancing, without a doubt. They’re definitely right up top on our “one-to-watch” list. And… Lucky for all of us, they’re playing two shows, in Delhi and Mumbai before they head out to the UK this week. All details are in the poster below.

SKA SKA SKA presented by Urban Beat Project, Alliance Francaise de Bombay & antiSOCIAL

The Ska Vengers play at antiSOCIAL Khar (Mumbai) on the 15th of June and at antiSOCIAL HKV (Delhi) on the 16th of June.

Follow the band out on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook to know when they’re in your city next and for any and all updates from their super #massive tour.