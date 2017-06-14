Wow! Check Out Deepika Padukone As Wonder Woman

A fan account re-imagined Deepika Padukone as Wonder Woman and as much as we love Gal Gadot, after seeing this photo we think DP should have been cast for this adaptation!
Deepika padukone as "WonderWoman" How bout this? Yay or Nay! Vote for her from the link in my bio! . . . . . #fashion #style #stylish #superhero #makeup #nicolekidman #hollywood #photooftheday @appslejandro #kendalljenner #kimkardashian #beauty #beautiful #instagood #instafashion #pretty #l4l #f4f #girl #bollywood #kyliejenner #model #dress #missmalini #justiceleague #heels #styles #outfit #Wonderwoman #jewelry #deepikapadukone
😍😍😍