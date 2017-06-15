The Beauty Product That Stopped My Hair Loss

Kama Ayurveda Bringadi Intensive Hair Treatment Oil | Source: Kama Ayurveda

The one constant battle I have is fighting hair loss. I’ve had hairfall issues for a while now and trust me it’s the most depressing thing ever. We all experience some sort of hair shedding from time to time. In fact, they say it’s normal to lose between 50 and 100 strands every day. But mine got worse and my bald patches were getting visible. A friend of mine convinced me that the Bringadi oil by Kama Ayurveda works brilliantly and I thought I had nothing to loose ANYMORE if I tried it.

The lady at the store told me that I needed to use it religiously for 21 days (only on the days you wash your hair) and apply it 30 mins prior to your hair wash. I have to be honest, but I saw results only after the 2nd week. I suffer from PCOS and (uncontrollable) stress that has been major factors in aggravating my hairfall. There are no two ways that this hair oil has been a boon to me. I also suggest consult a doctor and find out what the real problem is. But despite my health issues, this product worked wonders.

Hope this one works for you like it did for me!