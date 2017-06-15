    • The Beauty Product That Stopped My Hair Loss

    Sanaa Shah Jun . 15 . 2017
    Kama Ayurveda Bringadi Intensive Hair Treatment Oil | Source: Kama Ayurveda
    Kama Ayurveda Bringadi Intensive Hair Treatment Oil | Source: Kama Ayurveda

    The one constant battle I have is fighting hair loss. I’ve had hairfall issues for a while now and trust me it’s the most depressing thing ever. We all experience some sort of hair shedding from time to time. In fact, they say it’s normal to lose between 50 and 100 strands every day. But mine got worse and my bald patches were getting visible. A friend of mine convinced me that the Bringadi oil by Kama Ayurveda works brilliantly and I thought I had nothing to loose ANYMORE if I tried it.
    The lady at the store told me that  I needed to use it religiously for 21 days (only on the days you wash your hair) and apply it 30 mins prior to your hair wash. I have to be honest, but I saw results only after the 2nd week. I suffer from PCOS and (uncontrollable) stress that has been major factors in aggravating my hairfall. There are no two ways that this hair oil has been a boon to me. I also suggest consult a doctor and find out what the real problem is. But despite my health issues, this product worked wonders.

    Hope this one works for you like it did for me!

    7
    TAGS
    Beauty Bringadi hairfall Hairoil kama ayurveda
    • Related Stories
    kama ayurveda
    Source: Pinterest

    Beauty

    A Complete Gift Guide For Mother's Day
    May . 9 . 2017
    18
    Mario Badescu Facial Spray (Source: Instagram |@MarioBadescu)

    Beauty

    7 Face Mists To Keep At Your Desk
    Mar . 16 . 2017
    10
    Avène Sunscreen VHP SPF50+ Cream | Source: Avène

    Beauty

    5 Easy Beauty Tips To Prep Yourself For Holi
    Mar . 10 . 2017
    5
    Kama Ayurveda Holi Protect & Cleanse Box | Source: Kama Ayurveda

    Beauty

    The Beauty Kit That Will Get You Through Holi
    Mar . 9 . 2017
    3
    Kama Ayurveda Fiori D’arancio Candle

    Beauty

    Travel Without Ever Leaving Home
    Jan . 30 . 2017
    9
    MissMalini's 12 Days of Xmas Giveaway!

    Fashion

    Don't Miss Out On Our 12 Days of Xmas Giveaway!
    Dec . 12 . 2016
    15
    Beauty
    4 Beauty Hacks You Need To Know Before Heading On Holiday | Source: www.shutterstock.com

    Beauty

    4 Beauty Hacks You Need To Know Before Heading On Holiday
    Jun . 15 . 2017
    1
    Smashbox

    Beauty

    We're Super Stoked To Announce That Smashbox Has Come To India
    Jun . 15 . 2017
    1

    Beauty

    5 Of The Strangest Places That Women Shave
    Jun . 1 . 2017
    55
    Source: Shutterstock

    Beauty

    We've Got The Answer To Your Sparse Brows
    May . 31 . 2017
    7
    Source: Shutterstock

    Beauty

    How To Protect Your Hair This Summer
    May . 26 . 2017
    10

    Beauty

    Beauty Products To Look Forward To In June
    May . 26 . 2017
    7
    COMMENTS
    More Beauty
    Source: iStock

    Beauty

    The Best Makeup Products For The Monsoons
    Jun . 15 . 2017
    3
    Smashbox

    Beauty

    We're Super Stoked To Announce That Smashbox Has Come To India
    Jun . 15 . 2017
    1
    Source: Shutterstock

    Beauty

    This Dye Is Like A Mood Ring For Your Hair
    Jun . 15 . 2017
    1
    Source: iStock

    Beauty

    Pat McGrath Is About To Redefine Lipsticks
    Jun . 15 . 2017
    2
    Accent Nails (Source: Instagram | natasshapatel)

    Beauty

    How To Wear A Multi-Coloured Manicure
    Jun . 15 . 2017
    0
    Source: Shutterstock.com

    Beauty

    The Lip Glosses Every Girl Will Want In Her Makeup Vanity
    Jun . 13 . 2017
    6
    Kylie Cosmetics Vacation Collection (Source: Snapchat)

    Beauty

    The Only Makeup Kit You Need To Take On Vacation
    Jun . 12 . 2017
    4
    Source: Shutterstock

    Beauty

    Multi-Purpose Makeup Products For Your Next Vacation
    Jun . 9 . 2017
    13
    Source: Shutterstock

    Beauty

    I Did This To My Face And It Glowed Like A Halogen Bulb
    Jun . 9 . 2017
    47

    Beauty

    The Perfect Lip Colour For Your Zodiac Sign
    Jun . 7 . 2017
    36
    Source: Shutterstock

    Beauty

    The Metallic Lip Trend Is Making A Comeback
    Jun . 5 . 2017
    7
    Nail Salon | Source: www.shutterstock.com

    Beauty

    Best Nail Salons To Try In Mumbai
    Jun . 3 . 2017
    3
    VIEW MORE