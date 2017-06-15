10 Web Series Actors We Cannot Get Enough Of

Swagata Dam Jun . 15 . 2017

Over the last few years, most of our country’s youth (myself included) has stopped watching Indian television altogether. Why? Because simply put: our TV content isn’t something that we relate to anymore. Naturally, a lot of us have switched to the web world to find shows that cater to our respective tastes and interests. And much to our delight, there are now a number of desi web series that we love. While these stories are great, the actors featuring in them are also equally impressive. As if their acting chops aren’t enough to catch our attention, some of them also happen to be really easy on the eyes. Here’s a low-down on the web series actors we cannot get enough of.

Sumeet Vyas 

Mikesh from Permanent Roommates melted our hearts with his nonchalance and lame jokes. The character isn’t perfect but the guy who’s playing it, is. We also cherished watching him as the eldest sibling on Tripling.  

Jitendra Kumar

Just smile even if things do not fit well.. ☺

A post shared by Jitendra Kumar (@jitendrak1)

His desi swag and raw appeal sets him apart from most of his contemporaries. Remembered best as Jeetu from Pitchers, he never ceases to deliver enjoyable performances.

Amol Parashar

Photographer: @totonandy Stylist: @prachethestylist Location: @raastabombay Made it happen: @sasaloves_23

A post shared by Amol Parashar (@amolparashar)

They love him. I love him. Who doesn’t? He’s young, he’s fun and he’s super chill. <Inster DJ Chitvan’s Mother F**ker track in the background> A former IITian, Parashar has been in the ad and theatre scene for a long time now. But it’s only after Tripling that his fan following started growing immensely. We recently saw (and loved) him in Bisht Please!

Naveen Kasturia

Calcutta rains 😀

A post shared by Naveen Kasturia (@naveenkasturia)

No, he’s not your regular eye candy with six-pack abs and all. But there’s something about him that makes him extremely amicable. I think it’s his eyes. He ended up inspiring many with his speech as Naveen Bansal in Pitchers and he also made us sob like babies during the break-up scene.

Dhruv Sehgal

To more celebrations, laughter and lots of #LittleThings! Happy Birthday, Doov! Love and all that 😘

A post shared by Mithila Palkar (@mipalkarofficial)

When I watched Little Things, I could totally imagine myself with a boyfriend like Dhruv. He always made us go aww with his ease and simplicity in this breezy tale.

Dishank Arora

Keep your eyes on the stars, and your feet on the ground.

A post shared by DiSHANK (@dishankarora9)

After making waves on television, the dishy Dishank recently made his debut on web with ALT Balaji’s Karrle Tu Bhi Mohabbat. Everyone was super excited about the show because it marked the reunion of the iconic jodi, Ram Kapoor and Sakshi Tanwar‘. But people also loved watching this hottie on it. And why wouldn’t they? I mean, just look at him:

Tu back bone jatt di …

A post shared by DiSHANK (@dishankarora9)

Harmanjeet Singh Singha 

Harman from A.I.SHA: My Virtual Girlfriend is charming, smart and extremely good-looking. Ang along with all that, there’s also a certain level of ruggedness that he exudes. Not to mention, he’s incredibly fit and is a treat to watch on screen. We definitely want to see a lot more of him in the coming days.

Sunny Kaushal

The intern from Official Chukyagiri – Sunny has somehow managed to appeal to the peeps of every age group and gender. That’s how delightful he is to watch. The youngster is soon going to be seen in a few upcoming Bollywood films too.

Ali Fazal

Well, if he was your Tinder date, I’m sure even you’d have made the first move, just like his on-screen date did on Bang Baaja Baaraat. Ali is hot and extremely talented. There’s a reason why he managed to bag a major Hollywood film after all!

Manik Papneja

Had a bit too much last night.

A post shared by Manik Papneja (@manikpapneja)

This boy from Baked has made it to this list because my friend Priyam from Team MissMalini vouches for him. He’s edgy, witty and rather adorable.

Who’s your favourite?

