5 Budget-Friendly Moisturisers For Under Rs 1000

Let’s face it, without glowly, healthy skin there’s no point in buying expensive makeup. And as a beauty girl you know that when your face is beat, there’s nothing that can stop you from conquering the world. So, instead of investing in chemical peels, masks and lots of foundation that can look cakey, start by moisturising your skin—Something many of us know but never do.

So, listed below are some products to get you started without tearing a hole in your pocket:

1. L’Oréal Paris Hydrafresh Anti Shine Icy Gel at INR 660.

Because of its cooling texture, it’s light weight, regulates the sebum and will give you a fresh feel.

L’Oréal Paris Hydrafresh Icy Gel (Source: Loreal.co.in)

2. Neutrogena Oil-Free Moisturiser SPF 15 at INR 399.

This is a non-greasy, dermatologist-approved lotion. Plus points—it includes SPF 15 with 12 hour protection.

Neutrogena Oil-Free Moisturiser SPF 15 (Source: neutrogena.com)

3. Olay Moisturizing Skin Cream at INR 220.

It reduces dryness, provides long-lasting moisturiser for dull skin.

Olay (Source: Olay.in)

4. Natio Acne Clear & Cover Tinted Daily Repair Oil Free Moisturiser at INR 910.

Hight in chamomile and aloe vera, it works to calm breakouts and reduce the shine on oily skin.

Natio Daily Repair Oil Free Moisturiser (Source: natio.com.au)

5. Kama Ayurveda Eladi Hydrating Ayurvedic Face Cream at INR 895.

With pure coconut milk and sesame oil, this moisturiser smoothens and nourishes even the most acne-prone skin.

Kama Ayurveda Eladi Hydrating Ayurvedic Face Cream (Source: KamaAyurveda.com)

