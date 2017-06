Karan Johar

We all know by now that Karan Johar is a proud father to twins Yash and Roohi. The two have taken over his life and are the centre of their father’s universe. Karan often talks about how he loves spending time with them and he even sings them the sweetest song before putting them to bed every night.

And now, he has even changed his bio to reflect the big change in his life. His Twitter now reads “Roohi aur Yash ka papa! Hiroo aur Yash ka beta….”

Karan Johar Twitter

Aww. What a cutie!