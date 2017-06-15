Deepika Padukone Combines 3 Big Trends For The Perfect Airport Style

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone never shies away from trying a new trend and hence has become our fashion leader. Recently, we spotted her at the airport sporting three quintessential trends and looking cool and chic.

Celebrity stylist Shaleena Nathani chose a really cool slip dress from the collection All About You From Deepika Padukone that also had the other classic trends—stripes and monochrome. She styled it with a basic white tee underneath, cool kicks from Nike and round sunglasses.

How easy was it to combine three trends—slip dress, stripes and monochrome—in one? We really liked this perfect mix of comfy and cool.

