Deepika Padukone Combines 3 Big Trends For The Perfect Airport Style

Rashmi Bhosale Jun . 15 . 2017
Deepika Padukone
Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone never shies away from trying a new trend and hence has become our fashion leader. Recently, we spotted her at the airport sporting three quintessential trends and looking cool and chic.

Deepika Padukone
Deepika Padukone

Celebrity stylist Shaleena Nathani chose a really cool slip dress from the collection All About You From Deepika Padukone that also had the other classic trends—stripes and monochrome. She styled it with a basic white tee underneath, cool kicks from Nike and round sunglasses.

Deepika Padukone
Deepika Padukone

How easy was it to combine three trends—slip dress, stripes and monochrome—in one? We really liked this perfect mix of comfy and cool.

Try this styling with the slip dress here:

0
TAGS
Airport Spotting Airport style All About You From DP celebrity fashion celebrity style Deepika Padukone Nike Shaleena Nathani
Related Stories
Deepika Padukone
MissMalini and Deepika Padukone at Cannes 2017

Lifestyle

10 Things I Loved About My #LifeAtCannes! Exclusive: Deepika Padukone Interview!
Jun . 15 . 2017
0
Deepika Padukone (Source: GettyImages.In)

Bollywood

Rumour Has It: Deepika Padukone's Recent Hot Photoshoot Is Worrying Sanjay Leela Bhansali
Jun . 15 . 2017
8
Deepika Padukone

Bollywood

Wow! Check Out Deepika Padukone As Wonder Woman
Jun . 14 . 2017
8
Deepika Padukone | Image source: Instagram @puneetbsaini

Bollywood

Woah! Deepika Padukone Just Signed Her Second Hollywood Film
Jun . 13 . 2017
22
Sonam Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone

Bollywood

10 Iconic Things That Happened In Bollywood 10 Years Ago
Jun . 12 . 2017
35

Fashion

Why You'll Fall In Love With Deepika Padukone's Lace-up Boots
Jun . 9 . 2017
38
All About You From DP

Fashion

Why You'll Fall In Love With Deepika Padukone's Lace-up Boots
Jun . 9 . 2017
38
All About You By Deepika Padukone for Myntra

Fashion

See All The Pieces From Deepika Padukone's New Fashion Line
Oct . 27 . 2015
4
Shaleena Nathani
Shraddha Kapoor

Fashion

We've Fallen Madly In Love With Shraddha Kapoor At The GQ Best Dressed Bash
Jun . 4 . 2017
63
Deepika Padukon on the cover of Maxim

Fashion

Deepika Padukone Looks Bootylicious On The Cover Of Maxim
Jun . 1 . 2017
65

Fashion

You Won't Want To Miss Deepika Padukone In This Nearly Naked Dress
May . 26 . 2017
27
Deepika Padukone

Fashion

Deepika Padukone Makes Boho The New Sexy
May . 15 . 2017
135
Deepika Padukone

Fashion

Deepika Padukone's Look Is Big On Style & Low On Effort
May . 10 . 2017
61
Deepika Padukone

Fashion

Deepika Padukone's Latest Outfit Will Be On Your Shopping List In No Time
May . 6 . 2017
102
COMMENTS
More Fashion

Fashion

Katrina Kaif Looks Like A Rainbow In This Colourful Number
Jun . 15 . 2017
3
Kama Ayurveda Bringadi Intensive Hair Treatment Oil | Source: Kama Ayurveda

Beauty

The Beauty Product That Stopped My Hair Loss
Jun . 15 . 2017
7
Shahid & Mira Kapoor

Fashion

Shahid & Mira Kapoor's Couple Style Is On Another Level
Jun . 15 . 2017
28
Sophie Choudry

Fashion

Sophie Choudry Proves That Stripes Will Never Go Out Of Style
Jun . 15 . 2017
7
Sonakshi Sinha

Fashion

Sonakshi Sinha Can't Get More Fierce Than This
Jun . 14 . 2017
1
Katrina Kaif

Fashion

Katrina Kaif Pulls Off A Summer Dress In The Monsoon
Jun . 14 . 2017
13
Sridevi

Fashion

Sridevi's Desi Style Is Perfect For A Monsoon Wedding
Jun . 14 . 2017
36
Shruti Haasan

Fashion

You Can Easily Steal Shruti Haasan's Airport Style
Jun . 14 . 2017
26

Fashion

When Fashion Turns Deadly
Jun . 14 . 2017
2
Kangana Ranaut

Fashion

Kangana Ranaut Wears The Coolest Shoes Of The Season
Jun . 14 . 2017
42
Kriti Sanon

Fashion

Kriti Sanon Has An Interesting Take On An All-White Look
Jun . 13 . 2017
57
Yami Gautam

Fashion

Yami Gautam Shows Us How All-Black Is Done
Jun . 13 . 2017
11
VIEW MORE