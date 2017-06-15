Guess How Much Salman Khan Paid The Auto Driver Who Dropped Him Home Recently

Salman Khan

Salman Khan has been spending a lot of time at Taj Lands End and Mehboob studios lately, as he’s busy with the interviews and various promotional activities for his upcoming film, Tubelight. Both the venues are just a few minutes away from his home, Galaxy Apartments. So sometimes he ditches his fancy car ride and hops on to an auto rickshaw instead.

Salman Khan

Recently, after a round of interviews, the superstar swiftly walked outside the studio and obliged a few onlookers on the road with photos and autographs. Then he took an auto. Naturally, the vehicle’s driver was pleasantly surprised. And he was even more surprised when the actor paid him a lot more than the actual fare. According to DNA, Khan gave the autowalla a 1000 rupee note for a distance that would have hardly cost him 50 rupees. Looks like Salman made the rickshaw driver’s day.