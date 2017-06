Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif might be a newbie to the Instagram game but she’s no new to the fashion scene. Dressed in a dress more colourful than my dreams of the unicorn island, Katrina looked like a pretty rainbow! She wore a Peter Pilotto number picked out by celebrity stylist Tanya Ghavri. Moral of the story is—More the colour more the fun!

Checkout more images in the gallery below.

