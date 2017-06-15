Pat McGrath Is About To Redefine Lipsticks

Whenever Pat McGrath drops a new product, our bank account lets out a huge sigh. Be it her smokey eye kit or metallic pigments, every launch of hers has been incredible. Thankfully, she’s blessed us with yet another brilliant release.

Source: Pat McGrath Labs

Called Lust MatteTrance, this launch is essentially Pat’s spin on matte lipsticks. The range includes 9 versatile shades, ranging from nudes to darker hues. Each of the lipsticks come packaged in a metal case, with a pair of gold lips on the tube.

What sets this line apart is the amazing formula. Unlike most matte lipsticks, these products are lightweight and comfortable to wear. The rich pigmentation and intense finish ensure that they deliver a statement look.

Pat McGrath LUST: MatteTrance™ Trios In ‘Skin Show’ | Source: Pat McGrath Labs

Another major plus is the variety of shades available. The nudes include ‘1995’, ‘Omi ‘ and ‘Flesh 3’, whilst the brights are called ‘Full Panic’, ‘Elson’ and ‘Obsessed’. Finally, there are the darker hues, which come in the form of ‘Antidote’, ‘McMenamy’ and ‘Deep Void’.

Pat McGrath LUST: MatteTrance™ Trios In ‘Colour Blitz’ | Source: Pat McGrath Labs

The collection is going to be available for purchase in a couple of different ways. Whilst the entire set will set you back by a cool $295, you can also buy any of the lipsticks as a standalone shade for $38. The products will also be available as a set of trios – Skin Show (nudes), Colour Blitz (brights) and Vicious Venoms (darks).

Pat McGrath LUST: MatteTrance™ Trios In ‘Vicious Venoms’ | Source: Pat McGrath Labs

Honestly, we’re saving up all our cash till July. These lipsticks definitely look like they are worth it!