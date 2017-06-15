PHOTOS: A Pregnant & Glowing Esha Deol Was Spotted At The At The Airport With Bharat Takhtani

Esha Deol is in the later stages of her pregnancy and the girl is glowing! She was spotted last night at the airport with her husband Bharat Takhtani and they looked so nice together. Check out the photos –

Exit Esha Deol Esha Deol Esha Deol Esha Deol Esha Deol Esha Deol and Bharat Takhtani Esha Deol and Bharat Takhtani

Photos: Viral Bhayani