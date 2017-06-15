Ranbir Kapoor Reminds Us Why We Love Basics So Much

Hrishitaa Sharma Jun . 15 . 2017
Ranbir Kapoor
Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor has the power to make all the girls fall in love with him and the opposite sex be totally envious of him. His latest two looks will definitely have no different reaction than the already mentioned one. While both his looks are casual and cool, he shows us how to wear a cool sweatshirt in one and how to pull off a pair of red pants in the other. Take a look at the below pictures to decode his get up and imagine just how amazing your boyfriend would look if he noted down some style tips from this hunk.

Look 1: How to nail red pants!

Ranbir Kapoor
Ranbir Kapoor

Look 2: Military man crush.

Ranbir Kapoor
Ranbir Kapoor

So feel free to send this post to your boyfriend to add some cool-ness to his look. Good luck mimicking this rockstar’s look, boys!

Want a cool pair of kicks like his? 

0
TAGS
celebrity fashion Celebrity outfit Celebrity Spotting celebrity style Ranbir Kapoor
Related Stories
Ranbir Kapoor
Ranbir Kapoor and Taimur Ali Khan

Bollywood

Aww! Ranbir Kapoor Has The Most Adorable Things To Say About Taimur Ali Khan!
Jun . 14 . 2017
31

Bollywood

Here's Why Ranbir Kapoor Won't Produce Any Film After Jagga Jasoos
Jun . 14 . 2017
5
Sonam Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone

Bollywood

10 Iconic Things That Happened In Bollywood 10 Years Ago
Jun . 12 . 2017
35

Bollywood

WATCH: Katrina Kaif Just Shared This BTS Video Of Dance Rehearsals With Ranbir Kapoor
Jun . 12 . 2017
5

Bollywood

Here's Why Ranbir Kapoor Will Not Have An Arranged Marriage
Jun . 12 . 2017
8

Bollywood

Ranbir Kapoor Breaks His Silence On Not Promoting Jagga Jasoos With Katrina Kaif
Jun . 9 . 2017
14
celebrity style
Deepika Padukone

Fashion

Deepika Padukone Combines 3 Big Trends For The Perfect Airport Style
Jun . 15 . 2017
0

Fashion

Katrina Kaif Looks Like A Rainbow In This Colourful Number
Jun . 15 . 2017
3
Shahid & Mira Kapoor

Fashion

Shahid & Mira Kapoor's Couple Style Is On Another Level
Jun . 15 . 2017
28
Sophie Choudry

Fashion

Sophie Choudry Proves That Stripes Will Never Go Out Of Style
Jun . 15 . 2017
7
Sonakshi Sinha

Fashion

Sonakshi Sinha Can't Get More Fierce Than This
Jun . 14 . 2017
1
Katrina Kaif

Fashion

Katrina Kaif Pulls Off A Summer Dress In The Monsoon
Jun . 14 . 2017
13
celebrity fashion
Deepika Padukone

Fashion

Deepika Padukone Combines 3 Big Trends For The Perfect Airport Style
Jun . 15 . 2017
0

Fashion

Katrina Kaif Looks Like A Rainbow In This Colourful Number
Jun . 15 . 2017
3
Shahid & Mira Kapoor

Fashion

Shahid & Mira Kapoor's Couple Style Is On Another Level
Jun . 15 . 2017
28
Sophie Choudry

Fashion

Sophie Choudry Proves That Stripes Will Never Go Out Of Style
Jun . 15 . 2017
7
Sonakshi Sinha

Fashion

Sonakshi Sinha Can't Get More Fierce Than This
Jun . 14 . 2017
1
Katrina Kaif

Fashion

Katrina Kaif Pulls Off A Summer Dress In The Monsoon
Jun . 14 . 2017
13
COMMENTS
More Fashion

Fashion

Katrina Kaif Looks Like A Rainbow In This Colourful Number
Jun . 15 . 2017
3
Kama Ayurveda Bringadi Intensive Hair Treatment Oil | Source: Kama Ayurveda

Beauty

The Beauty Product That Stopped My Hair Loss
Jun . 15 . 2017
7
Shahid & Mira Kapoor

Fashion

Shahid & Mira Kapoor's Couple Style Is On Another Level
Jun . 15 . 2017
28
Sophie Choudry

Fashion

Sophie Choudry Proves That Stripes Will Never Go Out Of Style
Jun . 15 . 2017
7
Sonakshi Sinha

Fashion

Sonakshi Sinha Can't Get More Fierce Than This
Jun . 14 . 2017
1
Katrina Kaif

Fashion

Katrina Kaif Pulls Off A Summer Dress In The Monsoon
Jun . 14 . 2017
13
Sridevi

Fashion

Sridevi's Desi Style Is Perfect For A Monsoon Wedding
Jun . 14 . 2017
36
Shruti Haasan

Fashion

You Can Easily Steal Shruti Haasan's Airport Style
Jun . 14 . 2017
26

Fashion

When Fashion Turns Deadly
Jun . 14 . 2017
2
Kangana Ranaut

Fashion

Kangana Ranaut Wears The Coolest Shoes Of The Season
Jun . 14 . 2017
42
Kriti Sanon

Fashion

Kriti Sanon Has An Interesting Take On An All-White Look
Jun . 13 . 2017
57
Yami Gautam

Fashion

Yami Gautam Shows Us How All-Black Is Done
Jun . 13 . 2017
11
VIEW MORE