Ranbir Kapoor Reminds Us Why We Love Basics So Much

Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor has the power to make all the girls fall in love with him and the opposite sex be totally envious of him. His latest two looks will definitely have no different reaction than the already mentioned one. While both his looks are casual and cool, he shows us how to wear a cool sweatshirt in one and how to pull off a pair of red pants in the other. Take a look at the below pictures to decode his get up and imagine just how amazing your boyfriend would look if he noted down some style tips from this hunk.

Look 1: How to nail red pants!

Ranbir Kapoor

Look 2: Military man crush.

Ranbir Kapoor

So feel free to send this post to your boyfriend to add some cool-ness to his look. Good luck mimicking this rockstar’s look, boys!

