Shah Rukh & Gauri Khan Had An Adorable Twitter Conversation

Shreemi Verma Jun . 15 . 2017
Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan
Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan

Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan are one of our favourite Bollywood couples without a doubt. The two are known to be rock-solid and their love story really needs to be made into a movie (which will probably star SRK as his teenage self). They had a really cute Twitter conversation the other day which we obviously had to blog about in case you missed it.

It started with Gauri’s look of 2017 –

Blue jeans and a t – shirt … my look for 2017.

A post shared by Gauri Khan (@gaurikhan) on

Seems like Shah Rukh really liked what Mrs. Khan decided to wear this year –

And rounded off this reply with a collage of AbRam, Gauri and himself –

Aww!

0
TAGS
Gauri Khan Shah Rukh Khan
Related Stories
Shah Rukh Khan

Bollywood

Shah Rukh Khan Just Posted This Adorable Photo Of Abram On Twitter
Jun . 14 . 2017
14

Bollywood

Here's What Shah Rukh Khan Has To Say About Anushka Sharma's Boyfriend Virat Kohli
Jun . 14 . 2017
28
Shahrukh Khan | Mijwan Summer 2017

Television

Haha! Shah Rukh Khan Had The Best Reply To Someone Who Asked Him A Pretty Stupid Question
Jun . 13 . 2017
35
Sonam Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone

Bollywood

10 Iconic Things That Happened In Bollywood 10 Years Ago
Jun . 12 . 2017
35
Anushka Sharma and Shah Rukh Khan

Bollywood

"I Have A Strange Relationship With Anushka Sharma" - Shah Rukh Khan
Jun . 12 . 2017
51

Bollywood

Imtiaz Ali's Next Starring Shah Rukh Khan & Anushka Sharma Finally Has A Title!
Jun . 9 . 2017
24
Gauri Khan
Gauri and Suhana

Bollywood

Aww! Gauri Khan's Birthday Wish For Suhana Khan Is Adorable
May . 22 . 2017
20

Bollywood

Photo: Guess Who Gauri Khan Was Recently Partying With
May . 19 . 2017
5

Bollywood

Photo: Gauri Khan Parties With Her Girl Gang
Apr . 29 . 2017
14

Bollywood

Photo: Gauri Khan Gives Us A Glimpse Of Her Walk-In Closet
Apr . 11 . 2017
93

Bollywood

Gauri Khan Plays The Perfect 'Mummy' For AbRam
Apr . 4 . 2017
20

Bollywood

Karan Johar Shared A Photo Of His Babies' Adorable Nursery - Designed By Gauri Khan
Mar . 31 . 2017
41
COMMENTS
More Bollywood

Bollywood

Photos: Sara Ali Khan And Jhanvi Kapoor Out At Dinner Together
Jun . 15 . 2017
3

Bollywood

Aww! Karan Johar Just Changed His Twitter Bio And It's Too Cute!
Jun . 15 . 2017
3

Bollywood

Photos: Radhika Apte's Dreamy Tuscan Holiday
Jun . 14 . 2017
2
Amy Jackson

Bollywood

Here Are 5 Super Hot Photos Of Amy Jackson
Jun . 14 . 2017
3
Deepika Padukone

Bollywood

Wow! Check Out Deepika Padukone As Wonder Woman
Jun . 14 . 2017
8
Aamir Khan and Salman Khan

Bollywood

"I Have Decided To See To It That He Does Not Get Married A Third Time" - Salman Khan On Aamir Khan
Jun . 14 . 2017
11

Bollywood

Check Out Anurag Kashyap's Romantic Instagram Posts With His Lady Love!
Jun . 14 . 2017
2

Bollywood

Here's Why Vivek Oberoi Will Not Do Sex Comedies Again
Jun . 14 . 2017
4

Bollywood

Photos: Kajol & Ajay Devgn's Daughter Nysa Looks Super Cute At The Airport!
Jun . 14 . 2017
32

Bollywood

Photos: Salman Khan Spotted Catching A Rickshaw Last Night
Jun . 14 . 2017
16

Bollywood

Shah Rukh Khan Just Posted This Adorable Photo Of Abram On Twitter
Jun . 14 . 2017
14
Ranbir Kapoor and Taimur Ali Khan

Bollywood

Aww! Ranbir Kapoor Has The Most Adorable Things To Say About Taimur Ali Khan!
Jun . 14 . 2017
29
VIEW MORE