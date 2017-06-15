Shah Rukh & Gauri Khan Had An Adorable Twitter Conversation

Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan

Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan are one of our favourite Bollywood couples without a doubt. The two are known to be rock-solid and their love story really needs to be made into a movie (which will probably star SRK as his teenage self). They had a really cute Twitter conversation the other day which we obviously had to blog about in case you missed it.

It started with Gauri’s look of 2017 –

Blue jeans and a t – shirt … my look for 2017. A post shared by Gauri Khan (@gaurikhan) on Jun 14, 2017 at 9:11am PDT

Seems like Shah Rukh really liked what Mrs. Khan decided to wear this year –

Thx for the tip ma’m we r all set for 2017 too then. https://t.co/xaiwlRVlA8 pic.twitter.com/cXST7PHl4M — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 15, 2017

And rounded off this reply with a collage of AbRam, Gauri and himself –

Aww!