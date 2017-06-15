Video: Umm. Sofia Hayat’s Latest Steamy Video With Her Husband Is Called Om Shanti Om

Divya Rao Jun . 15 . 2017

Sofia Hayat. What do I say about her? She had quite the stint in the Bigg Boss house and post that she decided to be a nun and live a life of abstinence. That soon changed when she met her husband Vlad Stanescu and tied the knot with him a couple of weeks ago in London. She released photos from an intimate photoshoot they had and for some reason felt that the world needed to see them.

The actress, who also now calls herself the chosen one, just posted a rather intimate music video with her husband and guess what she’s calling it? Om Shanti Om. Yup! She also said this is her way of teaching the world about love and intimacy all over again.

Without further comment, here goes.

My new music video and song is out now! Om Shanti Om. Watch the full video on my You Tube channel exclusively! Please see the whole video on my You Tube so you can see the whole story of Om Ashanti Om I AM SOFIA MARIA HAYAT. I AM THE ARK OF THE COVENANT. I AM HERE NOW. WE ARE ENTERING A NEW ERA ON EARTH. UNITY ONENESS 666 333 999 1 0 10 UNITY 1 ZERO. LOVE . WAKEUP CHILDREN YOU ARE IN HEAVEN True love and intimacy is what all people should know. Intimacy like this is sacred. It is not dirty or rude but incredibly beautiful. Those who think this is wrong..have not been taught about love and intimacy and therefore only recognise sex. If intimacy and connection and deep respect were taught as a pre requisite to love making..then we would not have rape or sexual violence. All things come from creation and creation is love. Pornography has also de-sensitized men, and turned women into objects. It shows sex without feeling and love..which is a dishonour to divine creation..showing sex without love teaches it. And then feelings are lost in the sacred act..leaving emptiness. LOVE IS sacred..making love is sacred..in true honour and respect Produced, written and sung by me including all harmonies and instruments. https://youtu.be/p2W-mSv3mGE

A post shared by Sofia Hayat (@sofiahayat) on

Umm, thoughts?

Sofia Hayat
