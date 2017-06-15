Om Allah Hu Akbar. Love. Unity Lucifer 6 6 6 3 3 3 9 9 9 code activated. Lucifer light bringer releasing codes of unity 6 6 6 3 3 3 unity 1 1 1 0 0 oneness love. Activate mother dna in all humanity. Light codes received in the hearts of all humanity. There is no more separation. We are all one 4533169111000 1 1 0.. code sequence complete A post shared by Sofia Hayat (@sofiahayat) on May 16, 2017 at 3:25pm PDT

Sofia Hayat. What do I say about her? She had quite the stint in the Bigg Boss house and post that she decided to be a nun and live a life of abstinence. That soon changed when she met her husband Vlad Stanescu and tied the knot with him a couple of weeks ago in London. She released photos from an intimate photoshoot they had and for some reason felt that the world needed to see them.

The actress, who also now calls herself the chosen one, just posted a rather intimate music video with her husband and guess what she’s calling it? Om Shanti Om. Yup! She also said this is her way of teaching the world about love and intimacy all over again.

Without further comment, here goes.

Umm, thoughts?