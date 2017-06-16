7 Times Bollywood Dads Made Us Swoon

Dads that are famous in Bollywood are even more important to the kids in their lives. Here are some pictures of our favourite celebrity dads with their babies on the special occasion of Father’s day!
Take a look our star dads with their star babies:
1. Amitabh Bachchan with Son Abhishek Bachchan and daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda
2. Anil Kapoor with son Harshvardhan Kapoor
Anil Kapoor with daughters Rhea & Sonam Kapoor
3. Saif Ali Khan with son Taimur Ali Khan
Saif Ali Khan with son Ibrahim & daughter Sara Ali Khan
4. Shahrukh Khan with son AbRam Khan
Shahrukh Khan with son Aryan & daughter Suhana
5. Jackie Shroff with son Tiger Shroff
6. Hrithik Roshan with his sons Hrehaan and Hridhaan Roshan
7. Akshay Kumar with daughter Nitara
Who’s your favourite celebrity dad? Let us know by commenting below