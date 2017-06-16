7 Times Bollywood Dads Made Us Swoon

Dads that are famous in Bollywood are even more important to the kids in their lives. Here are some pictures of our favourite celebrity dads with their babies on the special occasion of Father’s day!

Take a look our star dads with their star babies:

1. Amitabh Bachchan with Son Abhishek Bachchan and daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda

Abhishek Bachchan, Amitabh Bachchan, Shweta Bachchan

2. Anil Kapoor with son Harshvardhan Kapoor

GQ Best Dressed 2017

Anil Kapoor with daughters Rhea & Sonam Kapoor

Rhea Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Anil Kapoor

3. Saif Ali Khan with son Taimur Ali Khan

Saif Ali Khan, Taimur Ali Khan

Saif Ali Khan with son Ibrahim & daughter Sara Ali Khan

Saif Ali Khan & Kareena Kapoor’s family trip | Source: Twitter |

4. Shahrukh Khan with son AbRam Khan

Shah Rukh Khan with AbRam

Shahrukh Khan with son Aryan & daughter Suhana

Aryaan, Shah Rukh and Suhana Khan

5. Jackie Shroff with son Tiger Shroff

Jackie Shroff with Tiger Shroff

6. Hrithik Roshan with his sons Hrehaan and Hridhaan Roshan

Hrithik Roshan with his sons, Hrehaan and Hridhaan Roshan

7. Akshay Kumar with daughter Nitara

Akshay Kumar and Nitara

Who’s your favourite celebrity dad? Let us know by commenting below