Aditi Rao Hydari Is The Face For Vogue Wedding Show 2017

Whether you are the bride-to-be or part of the official bride’s brigade, you know the prep starts months and months before the D-day. If you want your fairytale wedding dream to become a reality, Vogue Wedding Show curated by Vogue India is the place to be. Here you’ll find the leading wedding planners, couture designers, trousseau maestros, established jewellers and wedding makers, under one roof!

Signe Vilstrup for Vogue Wedding Show 2017

Aditi Rao Hydari is the face of the 5th edition of the luxury bridal exhibition, Vogue Wedding Show 2017, which will be taking place from 4th to 6th of August, 2017 at the Taj Palace, New Delhi.

Can you think of anyone else other than this gorgeous girl to celebrate the beauty of wedding season? We know for sure she will be the most beautiful bride we would have set our eyes on, and can’t wait for the pictures from this collaboration. She reveals her wedding fashion mantras in a conversation with Vogue and shares a glimpse of it on her Instagram feed.

Super excited to share with you guys… the first 'face' of the iconic wedding extravaganza The Vogue Wedding Show 2017! 💁💃…. 😇meeeeee!!!! which is all set to return for @vogueindia 's milestone year in August. #VogueWeddingShow A post shared by Aditi Rao Hydari (@aditiraohydari) on Jun 15, 2017 at 10:57pm PDT

We think she is the perfect person to play the part, and we are quite excited for the extravaganza that will be heading our way soon. So, all brides-to-be do note the dates in your calendar!