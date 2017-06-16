Aditi Rao Hydari Is The Face For Vogue Wedding Show 2017

Rashmi Bhosale Jun . 16 . 2017

Whether you are the bride-to-be or part of the official bride’s brigade, you know the prep starts months and months before the D-day. If you want your fairytale wedding dream to become a reality, Vogue Wedding Show curated by Vogue India is the place to be. Here you’ll find the leading wedding planners, couture designers, trousseau maestros, established jewellers and wedding makers, under one roof!

Signe Vilstrup for Vogue Wedding Show 2017
Signe Vilstrup for Vogue Wedding Show 2017

Aditi Rao Hydari is the face of the 5th edition of the luxury bridal exhibition, Vogue Wedding Show 2017, which will be taking place from 4th to 6th of August, 2017 at the Taj Palace, New Delhi.

Can you think of anyone else other than this gorgeous girl to celebrate the beauty of wedding season? We know for sure she will be the most beautiful bride we would have set our eyes on, and can’t wait for the pictures from this collaboration. She reveals her wedding fashion mantras in a conversation with Vogue and shares a glimpse of it on her Instagram feed.

We think she is the perfect person to play the part, and we are quite excited for the extravaganza that will be heading our way soon. So, all brides-to-be do note the dates in your calendar!

4
TAGS
Aditi Rao Hydari Vogue India Vogue Wedding Show Vogue Wedding Show 2017
Related Stories
Aditi Rao Hydari
Aditi Rao Hydari

Fashion

Here's How Aditi Rao Hydari Pulled Off The New Spec Trend
May . 30 . 2017
4

Fashion

Aditi Rao Hydari's Outfit Makes Us Want To Ditch Our Party Dresses
May . 26 . 2017
16
Aditi Rao Hydari

Fashion

Aditi Rao Hydari Channels The Warrior Princess In This Maxi Dress
May . 25 . 2017
19
Aditi Rao Hydari (Source: Instagram @aditiraohydari)

Fashion

Aditi Rao Hydari Makes A Simple Ensemble Look Out Of This World
May . 9 . 2017
2
Aditi Rao Hydari

Fashion

Aditi Rao Hydari's Desi Look Is Simple Yet Statement Worthy
Apr . 24 . 2017
26
Aditi Rao Hydari (Source: Instagram | @aditiraohydari)

Beauty

14 Times Aditi Rao Hydari Proved Her Eyebrow Game Was Way Too Fleek
Apr . 22 . 2017
3
Vogue Wedding Show
Yami Gautam (Source: Instagram)

Fashion

Yami Gautam's Desi Outfit Proves That Pink Is Her New Obsession!
Jul . 14 . 2016
1
JJ Valaya and Esha Gupta

Fashion

Hearing Wedding Bells? JJ Valaya Has Some Advice For You!
Jul . 31 . 2014
0
Vogue Wedding Show

Fashion

Vogue Sends Out A Bridal Call - The Wedding Show Is Here!
Jul . 25 . 2014
0
COMMENTS
More Fashion

Fashion

7 Times Bollywood Dads Made Us Swoon
Jun . 16 . 2017
0
Ranbir Kapoor

Fashion

Ranbir Kapoor Reminds Us Why We Love Basics So Much
Jun . 15 . 2017
6
Deepika Padukone

Fashion

Deepika Padukone Combines 3 Big Trends For The Perfect Airport Style
Jun . 15 . 2017
21

Fashion

Katrina Kaif Looks Like A Rainbow In This Colourful Number
Jun . 15 . 2017
7
Kama Ayurveda Bringadi Intensive Hair Treatment Oil | Source: Kama Ayurveda

Beauty

The Beauty Product That Stopped My Hair Loss
Jun . 15 . 2017
25
Shahid & Mira Kapoor

Fashion

Shahid & Mira Kapoor's Couple Style Is On Another Level
Jun . 15 . 2017
75
Sophie Choudry

Fashion

Sophie Choudry Proves That Stripes Will Never Go Out Of Style
Jun . 15 . 2017
10
Sonakshi Sinha

Fashion

Sonakshi Sinha Can't Get More Fierce Than This
Jun . 14 . 2017
4
Katrina Kaif

Fashion

Katrina Kaif Pulls Off A Summer Dress In The Monsoon
Jun . 14 . 2017
17
Sridevi

Fashion

Sridevi's Desi Style Is Perfect For A Monsoon Wedding
Jun . 14 . 2017
37
Shruti Haasan

Fashion

You Can Easily Steal Shruti Haasan's Airport Style
Jun . 14 . 2017
26

Fashion

When Fashion Turns Deadly
Jun . 14 . 2017
2
VIEW MORE