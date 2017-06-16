Divyanka Tripathi & Vivek Dahiya’s Baby Plans

Swagata Dam Jun . 16 . 2017
Divyanka Tripathi, Vivek Dahiya
Divyanka Tripathi, Vivek Dahiya

Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya are easily one of the most loved celebrity couples in our country.Naturally, their admirers love knowing more and more about them. Recently, during a Facebook live session with BollywoodLife.com, the two were asked about their baby plans by a fan. The actress promptly quipped, “Thank God my mother-in-law hasn’t asked me this question yet.” 

Then she added:

I think we have to take out time for that. Besides the nine months, baby is a lifetime commitment. Babies are more demanding than your husband. Your husband doesn’t really need anything. Just talk to him lovingly and all that but a baby is another level.

