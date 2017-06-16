Flower Power Under INR 999

Rashmi Bhosale Jun . 16 . 2017
Flower Power Under INR 999
Flower Power Under INR 999

Don’t underestimate the power of the floral trend. It takes a strong stand every season and makes way into our closet through some item or the other. The garden-inspired trend works its magic on everyone and falling in love with these blossoming buds is quite easy too.

Here are some of our pocket-friendly picks to add the flower power to your wardrobe:

Maxi dress for INR 895: 

Maxi dress | Image Source: www.koovs.com
Maxi dress | Image Source: www.koovs.com

Body-con dress for INR 995: 

Dress | Image Source: www.koovs.com
Dress | Image Source: www.koovs.com

 Off-shoulder top for INR 900: 

Off-shoulder top | Image Source: www.koovs.com
Off-shoulder top | Image Source: www.koovs.com

Cut-out top for INR 995: 

Top | Image Source: www.koovs.com
Top | Image Source: www.koovs.com

Necklace for INR 695: 

Necklace | Image Source: www.koovs.com
Necklace | Image Source: www.koovs.com

Choker for INR 499: 

Choker | Image Source: www.koovs.com
Choker | Image Source: www.koovs.com

Earrings for INR 599 : 

Earrings | Image Source: www.koovs.com
Earrings | Image Source: www.koovs.com

Hairband for INR 499: 

Hairband | Image Source: www.koovs.com
Hairband | Image Source: www.koovs.com

Ballerina Shoes for INR 795: 

Shoes | Image Source: www.koovs.com
Shoes | Image Source: www.koovs.com

Ring for INR 499: 

Ring | Image Source: www.koovs.com
Ring | Image Source: www.koovs.com

Have a florally good day with these products in your closet!

0
TAGS
fashion Floral florals Flower Power Style Style On A Budget
Related Stories
fashion
Best Father's Day gifts

Fashion

Gifts To Give Dad On Father's Day
Jun . 16 . 2017
0

Fashion

When Fashion Turns Deadly
Jun . 14 . 2017
2
The Best Shorts For Your Body Type

Fashion

The Best Shorts For Your Body Type
Jun . 9 . 2017
183

Fashion

H&M Will Give Your Old Clothes A New Life
Jun . 6 . 2017
7

Fashion

In The Mood For A Day At The Beach
May . 26 . 2017
3
Ripped Jeans

Fashion

The Ripped Denim Trend Gets A Makeover
May . 25 . 2017
10
Floral

Fashion

Katrina Kaif's Fetching Floral Dress Is Our Sunday Brunch Outfit Inspo
Jun . 10 . 2017
70
Its all about style on the streets at Paris Fashion Week. Pic: Blog.malloom.com

Fashion

The Best Of Street Style At Paris Fashion Week
Oct . 7 . 2016
0
COMMENTS
More Fashion
Signe Vilstrup for Vogue Wedding Show 2017

Fashion

Aditi Rao Hydari Is The Face For Vogue Wedding Show 2017
Jun . 16 . 2017
6

Fashion

7 Times Bollywood Dads Made Us Swoon
Jun . 16 . 2017
1
Ranbir Kapoor

Fashion

Ranbir Kapoor Reminds Us Why We Love Basics So Much
Jun . 15 . 2017
7
Deepika Padukone

Fashion

Deepika Padukone Combines 3 Big Trends For The Perfect Airport Style
Jun . 15 . 2017
24

Fashion

Katrina Kaif Looks Like A Rainbow In This Colourful Number
Jun . 15 . 2017
10
Kama Ayurveda Bringadi Intensive Hair Treatment Oil | Source: Kama Ayurveda

Beauty

The Beauty Product That Stopped My Hair Loss
Jun . 15 . 2017
29
Shahid & Mira Kapoor

Fashion

Shahid & Mira Kapoor's Couple Style Is On Another Level
Jun . 15 . 2017
79
Sophie Choudry

Fashion

Sophie Choudry Proves That Stripes Will Never Go Out Of Style
Jun . 15 . 2017
11
Sonakshi Sinha

Fashion

Sonakshi Sinha Can't Get More Fierce Than This
Jun . 14 . 2017
4
Katrina Kaif

Fashion

Katrina Kaif Pulls Off A Summer Dress In The Monsoon
Jun . 14 . 2017
17
Sridevi

Fashion

Sridevi's Desi Style Is Perfect For A Monsoon Wedding
Jun . 14 . 2017
37
Shruti Haasan

Fashion

You Can Easily Steal Shruti Haasan's Airport Style
Jun . 14 . 2017
26
VIEW MORE