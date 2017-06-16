Flower Power Under INR 999

Don’t underestimate the power of the floral trend. It takes a strong stand every season and makes way into our closet through some item or the other. The garden-inspired trend works its magic on everyone and falling in love with these blossoming buds is quite easy too.

Here are some of our pocket-friendly picks to add the flower power to your wardrobe:

Maxi dress for INR 895:

Maxi dress | Image Source: www.koovs.com

Body-con dress for INR 995:

Dress | Image Source: www.koovs.com

Off-shoulder top for INR 900:

Off-shoulder top | Image Source: www.koovs.com

Cut-out top for INR 995:

Top | Image Source: www.koovs.com

Necklace for INR 695:

Necklace | Image Source: www.koovs.com

Choker for INR 499:

Choker | Image Source: www.koovs.com

Earrings for INR 599 :

Earrings | Image Source: www.koovs.com

Hairband for INR 499:

Hairband | Image Source: www.koovs.com

Ballerina Shoes for INR 795:

Shoes | Image Source: www.koovs.com

Ring for INR 499:

Ring | Image Source: www.koovs.com

Have a florally good day with these products in your closet!