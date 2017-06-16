Flower Power Under INR 999

Don’t underestimate the power of the floral trend. It takes a strong stand every season and makes way into our closet through some item or the other. The garden-inspired trend works its magic on everyone and falling in love with these blossoming buds is quite easy too.
Here are some of our pocket-friendly picks to add the flower power to your wardrobe:
Maxi dress for INR 895:
Body-con dress for INR 995:
Off-shoulder top for INR 900:
Cut-out top for INR 995:
Necklace for INR 695:
Choker for INR 499:
Earrings for INR 599 :
Hairband for INR 499:
Ballerina Shoes for INR 795:
Ring for INR 499:
Have a florally good day with these products in your closet!