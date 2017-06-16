Gifts To Give Dad On Father’s Day

Father’s Day Gift Ideas | Image source: istockphoto.com

So our favourite day is just around the corner! It’s time to love our dad a little extra and tell him how much his ‘words of wisdom’ have helped you out every step of the way. And since I am such a daddy’s little girl, just like Priyanka Chopra, I wanted to have a plethora of gift options to choose from. I am sharing that secret list with you guys, so you can thank me later!

1. Tie

Tie collection | Image source: SShomme.com

Select the perfect tie for your perfect dad and make him look dapper. Take a look at their collection here.

2. Kindle

Kindle | Image source: Amazon.in

If your dad is a reader, then this gift will really excite him. Buy this here.

3. Kurta

Men’s kurta | Image source: Ajio.com

Because you know he will wear it for the next pooja. Always works! Buy it here.

4. Perfume

Exit Gift set of men's perfume Scent for men

You can never go wrong with a good perfume as a gift. Buy it here.

5. Cufflinks

Exit Forevermark cufflinks Forevermark cufflinks

A good pair of cufflinks will be his suit’s new best friend. Pick a pair of exclusive Forevermark cufflinks here.

6. Wallet

Wallet | Image source: Amazon.in

A good wallet is literally a no brainier as far as gifting is concerned. You know he will thank you every single time he uses it. Buy this sturdy one here.

7. Speaker

Amazon Echo Speaker | Image source: Amazon.com

Not every dad is the most techno savvy but every dad definitely loves music. Buy this portable speaker for him here.

8. Shaving kit

Shaving Kit | Image source: Amazon.in

The best gift is the one that can be utilized every single day. And this one is just the right choice. Buy it here.

9. Customized stationery

Customized corporate set | Image source: Amazon.in

This is my personal favourite and probably the one I’d go for. This customized set holds a good balance between utility and special gesture. Buy it here.

10. Sunglasses

Sunglasses | Image source: Myntra.com

Make your dad look rad with these cool shades. Buy it here.

So that’s the top 10 suggestions I have for you! Hope this list helps you make a good decision. So go on and buy the gift (or don’t). Just make sure you let him know what he means to you. Before I burst into a cloud of tears, here’s wishing all the cool dads a very Happy Father’s Day!