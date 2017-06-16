Guess Which Song Taimur Ali Khan Wakes Up To Every Morning

Divya Rao Jun . 16 . 2017
Kareena Kapoor and Taimur
Kareena Kapoor and Taimur | Instagram |

Taimur Ali Khan is probably the most popular star kid at such a young age. The tiny tot has already got a bunch of fan clubs and the paps wait to catch the glimpse of him with his mommy Kareena Kapoor Khan. The two were recently spotted at Tusshar Kapoor‘s son Lakkshya‘s birthday and Taimur looked cute as a button! We couldn’t take our eyes off him. <3

There’s obviously a lot of curiosity surrounding the lives of Kareena, Taimur and Saif Ali Khan… which is why DNA asked him about what his routine with his little one is like. Here’s what he said.

It is fashionable to say I am changing diapers, etc. Everyone does it. It’s no big deal. The real thing is being with the baby all day and taking care of him 24/7. Luckily we have a family set-up and everyone pitches in, and we also have help here to do all that for us and that’s a big blessing. I have seen friends in London and they do everything themselves. And it’s a lot of work. No wonder some of them kill their babies. Yes, it happens. I know it is a politically incorrect thing to do. Anyway, I think a father’s role is for other bigger things. When Taimur grows up, and we can talk is when the real father-son equation comes into play. All this is frivolous. I have been leaving my house early and I have started waking him up at around 7. He finishes his feed — he has just started on solid foods — and we spend about 20 minutes together.

And guess which song he begins his day with?

I read to him or put on some music, or nursery rhymes. Taimur incidentally begins his day by listening to aarti.

Awww! Who would’ve thought? Such a cutie!

