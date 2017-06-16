Here’s How Katrina Kaif Is Going To Celebrate Her Birthday This Year

Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif is all set to celebrate her birthday next month in New York. Yes, that’s right. The actress is going to be a part of the IIFA Awards 2017 and hence, she will be in NYC on her special day. It seems some of her close friends and family will also be present there. Revealing Kat’s birthday plans, a source told:

Part of her birthday plans also include enjoying pancakes at the popular Bubby’s on Hudson Street, which she often visits whenever in New York. Great food, uplifting music and a night out on the tiles are on the cards.

Well, let’s hope Kat will share a photo or two of her enjoying those pancakes on Instagram considering her social media game is currently on point!