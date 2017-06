Esha Deol and Bharat Takhtani

Esha Deol and Bharat Takhtani were spotted at the airport the other day, heading to their babymoon as Esha is now in her second trimester. As per a report on BollywoodLife.com, the Takhtanis are heading to Greece for a holiday. The couple are expected to be joined by Bharat’s parents there, but there’s no news about Dharmendra and Hema Malini joining them. The report also says that Bharat has planned a few surprises for his wife. Isn’t that adorable?