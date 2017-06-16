How To Do A Metallic Ombré Lip

Trends On Trials: Metallic ombre lip

Metallic lips have been all the rage on my Instagram feed. To be honest the trend does look a little too glam to give a damn. So being the beauty junkie that I am, I just had to show you guys a step by step break down of nailing this trend. It might look intimidating but trust me, it is super easy to pull off that too, in just few minutes. So here are 4 easy steps to follow:

Step 1: Prep your lips by moisturizing them with a lip balm.

Step 1

Step 2: Choose a dark base colour and fill in your lips with it.

Step 2

Step 3: With your index finger dab a little eye shadow/glitter powder on the center of your lips.

Step 3

Step 4: With a small powder brush, smudge the glitter on the base lipstick to give it an even finish.

Step 4

And voila! That’s how easy it is. I hope you guys try this trend out (if you haven’t already) and tell me in the comments below if you like my pout!