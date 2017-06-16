Is Sonal Chauhan Dating This Star Kid?

Shreemi Verma Jun . 16 . 2017
Sonal Chauhan
Sonal Chauhan

According to a report on Spotboye.com, it looks like starlet Sonal Chauhan is dating an actor’s son who is all set to make his Bollywood debut soon. We’re talking about Abhimanyu Dassani, the son of Maine Pyaar Kiya actress Bhagyashree.

The two have been spotted partying around in Mumbai and have known each other since over a year. In February he celebrated his birthday with Sonal and they were seen together at the Justin Bieber concert in Navi Mumbai. Neither of them have commented on this news as of now, but we think they’ll make quite a good-looking couple!

What do you think?

0
TAGS
Abhimanyu Dassani Sonal Chauhan
Related Stories
Sonal Chauhan
Sonal Chauhan

Fashion

Sonal Chauhan Accessorised Her Outfit With A Few Of Our Favourite Things!
Jul . 4 . 2016
1
Sonal Chauhan | Instagram @sonalchauhan

Fashion

Sonal Chauhan Wore Our Favourite Shade Of Pink & It Was Adorable!
May . 19 . 2016
0

Bollywood

This Actress Just Received 8 Thousand Roses From Her Secret Admirer
May . 13 . 2016
0

Fashion

Swara Bhaskar Majorly Ups Her Style Quotient With This Outfit!
Apr . 30 . 2016
0

Fashion

You'll Want To Steal Sonal Chauhan's Jacket Right Off Her Back!
Apr . 21 . 2016
1
Sonal Chauhan

Fashion

Sonal Chauhan Wore A Nose Ring With A Dress - And We Approve!
Feb . 26 . 2016
0
COMMENTS
More Bollywood

Bollywood

Guess Which Song Taimur Ali Khan Wakes Up To Every Morning
Jun . 16 . 2017
13

Bollywood

Saif Ali Khan Is Apprehensive About Sara Khan's Bollywood Debut - Here's Why!
Jun . 16 . 2017
5

Bollywood

Video: Atif Aslam Wows Us All With His Incredible Voice In This Song From Tubelight
Jun . 16 . 2017
6

Bollywood

Karan Johar Has Some Interesting Things To Say About Botox
Jun . 16 . 2017
9
Shraddha Kapoor and Shakti Kapoor

Bollywood

"She Is Not A Player, She's A Very Pure Girl" - Shakti Kapoor On Shraddha Kapoor
Jun . 16 . 2017
6
Malaika Arora

Bollywood

Malaika Arora Just Shared This Adorable Photo Of Hers That Arbaaz Khan Took
Jun . 16 . 2017
8

Bollywood

These Photos Of Zaheer Khan & Sagarika Ghatge Prove They're Made For Each Other
Jun . 16 . 2017
4
Preeti and Pinky

Bollywood

Remember The Singing Duo Preeti-Pinky? Here Are Their Latest Photos
Jun . 16 . 2017
17
Katrina Kaif

Bollywood

Here's How Katrina Kaif Is Going To Celebrate Her Birthday This Year
Jun . 16 . 2017
7

Bollywood

Guess How Much Salman Khan Paid The Auto Driver Who Dropped Him Home Recently
Jun . 15 . 2017
44

Bollywood

PHOTOS: Sara Ali Khan & Rhea Chakraborty Spotted Outside The Gym
Jun . 15 . 2017
111

Bollywood

Guess Who: This TV Actor's Wife's Insecurity Has Became A Nuisance For His Team
Jun . 15 . 2017
12
VIEW MORE