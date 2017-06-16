Kalki Koechlin Looks Like A Doll In This Ruffle Dress

Rashmi Bhosale Jun . 16 . 2017
Kalki Koechlin
Kalki Koechlin

After having a Marilyn Monroe moment, Kalki Koechlin seemed to go for a pretty-in-ruffles moment. She looked like a doll while unveiling the new Gillette Venus beauty tool, Gillette Venus Breeze, in Kolkatta.

Kalki Koechlin
Kalki Koechlin

Celebrity stylist Shreeja Rajgopal styled her in this adorable avatar with the romantic ruffle dress by Karn Malhotra. She accessorised the dress with stunning earrings from Minerali and shiny, metallic heels from Intoto. Celebrity hair and makeup artist Angelina Joseph gave her a cute top bun and dewy makeup with pretty pink lips.

Kalki Koechlin
Kalki Koechlin

She looks so pretty in this dress! Don’t you guys agree? Get a similar look like hers with this dress:

0
TAGS
Angelina Joseph celebrity fashion celebrity style Intoto Kalki Koechlin Karn Malhotra Minerali Shreeja Rajgopal
COMMENTS
