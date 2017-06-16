Karan Johar Has Some Interesting Things To Say About Botox

Divya Rao Jun . 16 . 2017
Karan Johar
Karan Johar

Karan Johar is one of the wittiest men we know and he always finds a way of voicing his opinion. He has previously talked about botox and plastic surgery on his show Koffee With Karan, and we’re sure he knows a lot of people around him who opt for it too.

He posted this hilarious tweet on botox last night and we can’t help but wonder who/what he’s talking about.

Got an idea?

Karan Johar
