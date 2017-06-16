Karishma Tanna’s Shirt Is Not Your Average Basic

Hrishitaa Sharma Jun . 16 . 2017
Karishma Tanna
Karishma Tanna

We have always been a fan of Karishma Tanna‘s uber-cool style. Her OOTDs are proof that this stylish diva can never go wrong with basics. Recently we spotted her in a long shirt dress which she half tucked under her denim shorts and we loved it. She carried a big tote bag and accessorised with nude sandals. Isn’t she one cool chica? Keep the style inspo coming KT!

It’s time we re-invent new styles with our basics and Karishma’s outfit is just the inspiration we need. Check out more images in the gallery below.

Want a cool shirt dress like the one she’s wearing?

