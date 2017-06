Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan were the ‘it’ couple back in the day. I mean, they were legit the most good looking couple in town! The two have since then separated and gone their separate ways but are still spotted together at family gatherings.

Malaika shared the most adorable throwback photo of her and her son Arhaan from when he was a baby… and guess who clicked it? Arbaaz!

Precious precious moments♥️♥️…I guess the rains make me all nostalgic #mommy#babyarhaan #throwback A post shared by Malaika Arora Khan (@malaikaarorakhanofficial) on Jun 13, 2017 at 9:31pm PDT

Special moments indeed. :)