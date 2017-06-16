Priyanka Chopra’s Buttery Highlights Will Be Your New Hair Inspo

Shoot life selfie.. when nothing is surprising anymore!! #bigbrowneyes #surpriseme A post shared by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) on Jun 15, 2017 at 4:36am PDT

Priyanka Chopra is goals all around. From the way she dresses at the airport to her bikini outfits, to her even her beauty looks, PC is always on our minds—And on our IG feeds. Just a couple of hours ago, Priyanka uploaded a selfie on the sets of a shoot with a candid, surprised expression.

But what really caught our eye was her hair! With tones of auburn brown mixed with buttery (and very subtle) highlights, Priyanka goes to show that she can carry off any hair do with ease. Also, how bomb does the colour look for summer when she’s back in L.A.?

