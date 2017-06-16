Remember The Singing Duo Preeti-Pinky? Here Are Their Latest Photos

Swagata Dam Jun . 16 . 2017
Remember the popular singer duo, Preeti-Pinky? I remember being obsessed with their song, Piya Piya featuring Preity Zinta and Rani Mukerji dancing in towels and being BFFs on screen. Both of them are currently known for their garba nights. Recently, they decided to go bald to support cancer awareness and change the way beauty is perceived in the society. They’ve let go of their tresses or their new single, Hungama Kyu Na Kare, which aims to propel female cancer patients to fight against the ailment.

Here’s their new song in their new avatar.

More power to the duo!

