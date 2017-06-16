“She Is Not A Player, She’s A Very Pure Girl” – Shakti Kapoor On Shraddha Kapoor

Divya Rao Jun . 16 . 2017
Shraddha Kapoor with her dad Shakti Kapoor
That Shraddha Kapoor is very close to her family is something we all know. She recently went on a lovely holiday with them and got back just in time to promote her upcoming film Haseena Parkar. In a recent interview with Indian Express, her father Shakti Kapoor was asked about the kind of daughter Shraddha is and here’s what he told them.

She has been a very fine daughter. She understands her responsibility towards her parents. She is very true to herself. She is not a liar, she is not a player, she is a very pure girl. She is a lovely daughter. She bought her own house, but still, she prefers staying with us. I always encourage her to be independent and live the way she wants but still, she prefers to be with her parents. Like I said, she is the boss of herself. We give her advice but always allow her to choose for herself.

Aww! We’re sure this must’ve brought the biggest smile to Shraddha’s face. <3

TAGS
Shakti Kapoor Shraddha Kapoor
