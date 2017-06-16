Sonakshi Sinha’s Smoky Eye Is Pure Perfection

Jyotika Udeshi Jun . 16 . 2017

The smoky eye is like your favourite black T-shirt i.e. flattering, yet comfortable. However, Sonakshi Sinha’s smoked eye is more like that of a party dress!

Created by makeup artist, Nileysh Parmar, this look was a trendy twist on a classic. Rather than just sticking to dark hues, he amped up the eye with metallic colours and glitter. To ensure that the focus stayed on her twinkly lids, he kept the rest of her face simple with strong brows and a hint of blush. A swipe of peach-toned lipstick added the perfect finishing touch.

Although we aren’t sure of what products were actually used on Sonakshi, we do know that Nileysh has credited Melt Cosmetics in his post. In our opinion, the glittery shadows from the brand’s Gun Metal Stack are ideal to get this look.

Melt Cosmetics Gun Metal Stack | Source: Melt Cosmetics
Melt Cosmetics Gun Metal Stack | Source: Melt Cosmetics

The makeup artist has also tagged Milani in his image. Thus, it is possible that he also used a few shades from the Everyday Eyes Powder Eyeshadow Collection, specifically the ones in ’03 Smoky Essentials’.

Milani Everyday Eyes Powder Eyeshadow Collection in '03 Smoky Essentials' | Source: Milani
Milani Everyday Eyes Powder Eyeshadow Collection in ’03 Smoky Essentials’ | Source: Milani

Whilst Sonakshi befittingly wore this look to the semi-finale of Nach Baliye 8, we think this look works well for any type of celebration. What are your thoughts?

1
TAGS
beauty list celebrity beauty Celebrity makeup Melt Cosmetics Milani Nileysh Parmaar smoky eye Sonakshi Sinha
Related Stories
Celebrity makeup
Shraddha Kapoor

Beauty

We're Loving Shraddha Kapoor's Recent Hair & Makeup Look
Jan . 10 . 2017
5
Jenna Dewan Tatum (Source: Instagram)

Beauty

How To Snag Jenna Dewan's Smokin' Hot Hair & Makeup
Nov . 16 . 2016
1
Shay Mitchell | Source: Instagram @shaym

Beauty

11 Times Shay Mitchell Aces Her Beauty Game
Nov . 8 . 2016
0

Fashion

The Biggest Celebrity Diwali Trend: Updos Adorned In White Flowers
Nov . 2 . 2016
1
Emily Ratajkowski (Source: Instagram @emrata)

Beauty

5 Celebrities Show You How To Nail The Makeup Trend Of The Year!
Sep . 26 . 2016
0
Sonam Kapoor (Source: Instagram)

Beauty

Here's The Makeup Trend That's Taking Over Bollywood!
Aug . 17 . 2016
0
Nileysh Parmaar
Sonakshi Sinha

Fashion

Sonakshi Sinha Can't Get More Fierce Than This
Jun . 14 . 2017
4
Sonakshi Sinha

Fashion

Sonakshi Sinha Is The Belle Of The Ball In This Dress
May . 31 . 2017
89
Sonakshi Sinha

Fashion

Sonakshi Sinha Looks Super Sexy In This Lacy Ensemble
May . 24 . 2017
614
Madhuri Dixit | Image Source: Instagram- @madhuridixitnene

Fashion

Madhuri Dixit Pulls Off A Dark Hue For Summer
May . 8 . 2017
12
Sinakshi Sinha

Fashion

Sonakshi Sinha's Lace Sari Is What Dreams Are Made Of
Apr . 19 . 2017
12
Sonakshi Sinha

Fashion

Sonakshi Sinha Dons A Cool-Girl Jacket You Need To Get ASAP
Apr . 11 . 2017
5
Sonakshi Sinha
Sonakshi Sinha

Fashion

Sonakshi Sinha Can't Get More Fierce Than This
Jun . 14 . 2017
4
Sonakshi Sinha

Fashion

Sonakshi Sinha Throws Some Lavender Love Our Way
Jun . 7 . 2017
3
Sonakshi Sinha

Fashion

Sonakshi Sinha Is The Belle Of The Ball In This Dress
May . 31 . 2017
89
Sonakshi Sinha

Fashion

Sonakshi Sinha's Off-Duty Style Is Our Ultimate Athleisure Wear Goal
May . 25 . 2017
86
Sonakshi Sinha

Fashion

Sonakshi Sinha Looks Super Sexy In This Lacy Ensemble
May . 24 . 2017
614

Bollywood

Did Sona Mohapatra Take A Dig At Sonakshi Sinha Again?
May . 12 . 2017
14
COMMENTS
More Beauty
Priyanka Chopra

Beauty

Priyanka Chopra's Buttery Highlights Will Be Your New Hair Inspo
Jun . 16 . 2017
2
(Source: Shutterstock)

Beauty

5 Budget-Friendly Moisturisers For Under Rs 1000
Jun . 15 . 2017
3
Kama Ayurveda Bringadi Intensive Hair Treatment Oil | Source: Kama Ayurveda

Beauty

The Beauty Product That Stopped My Hair Loss
Jun . 15 . 2017
31
4 Beauty Hacks You Need To Know Before Heading On Holiday | Source: www.shutterstock.com

Beauty

4 Beauty Hacks You Need To Know Before Heading On Holiday
Jun . 15 . 2017
5
Source: iStock

Beauty

The Best Makeup Products For The Monsoons
Jun . 15 . 2017
5
Smashbox

Beauty

We're Super Stoked To Announce That Smashbox Has Come To India
Jun . 15 . 2017
1
Source: Shutterstock

Beauty

This Dye Is Like A Mood Ring For Your Hair
Jun . 15 . 2017
3
Source: iStock

Beauty

Pat McGrath Is About To Redefine Lipsticks
Jun . 15 . 2017
4
Accent Nails (Source: Instagram | natasshapatel)

Beauty

How To Wear A Multi-Coloured Manicure
Jun . 15 . 2017
0
Source: Shutterstock.com

Beauty

The Lip Glosses Every Girl Will Want In Her Makeup Vanity
Jun . 13 . 2017
6
Kylie Cosmetics Vacation Collection (Source: Snapchat)

Beauty

The Only Makeup Kit You Need To Take On Vacation
Jun . 12 . 2017
4
Source: Shutterstock

Beauty

Multi-Purpose Makeup Products For Your Next Vacation
Jun . 9 . 2017
13
VIEW MORE