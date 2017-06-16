Sonakshi Sinha’s Smoky Eye Is Pure Perfection

Sparkled my way into the #NachBaliye8 semi finale! Styled by @mohitrai (tap for creds) makeup and hair @niluu9999 and @sheetalfkhan ❤️ #sonastylefile A post shared by Sonakshi Sinha (@aslisona) on Jun 14, 2017 at 9:14am PDT

The smoky eye is like your favourite black T-shirt i.e. flattering, yet comfortable. However, Sonakshi Sinha’s smoked eye is more like that of a party dress!

Beautiful sona @aslisona #nachbaliye8 #makeup #smokeyeyesmakeup #meltcosmetics #milanicosmetics @niluu9999 #hairstylist @sheetalfkhan A post shared by Nileysh Parmaar (@niluu9999) on Jun 13, 2017 at 8:38pm PDT

Created by makeup artist, Nileysh Parmar, this look was a trendy twist on a classic. Rather than just sticking to dark hues, he amped up the eye with metallic colours and glitter. To ensure that the focus stayed on her twinkly lids, he kept the rest of her face simple with strong brows and a hint of blush. A swipe of peach-toned lipstick added the perfect finishing touch.

Although we aren’t sure of what products were actually used on Sonakshi, we do know that Nileysh has credited Melt Cosmetics in his post. In our opinion, the glittery shadows from the brand’s Gun Metal Stack are ideal to get this look.

Melt Cosmetics Gun Metal Stack | Source: Melt Cosmetics

The makeup artist has also tagged Milani in his image. Thus, it is possible that he also used a few shades from the Everyday Eyes Powder Eyeshadow Collection, specifically the ones in ’03 Smoky Essentials’.

Milani Everyday Eyes Powder Eyeshadow Collection in ’03 Smoky Essentials’ | Source: Milani

Whilst Sonakshi befittingly wore this look to the semi-finale of Nach Baliye 8, we think this look works well for any type of celebration. What are your thoughts?